U.S. government is conducting operations against their own people, says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Regarding Covid-19 and the Covid vaccines... "Americans should be
outraged," Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones on Nov 6, 2022. "It’s a
mind-blowing reality that the U.S. government, multiple agencies
[within the government], working internationally with global agencies
are conducting operations against their own people.” “There is a
bio-pharmaceutical complex… that is working together in order to conduct
an operation worldwide on people.” “And what is
central to it, is mass vaccination.” The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t78ypK0baaOx/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News