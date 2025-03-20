🆘 Two goals at once

Footage shows yesterday's pinpoint strike with "Geraniums" on two objects in the city of Slavyansk:

🟠 Temporary deployment point of the 18th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

🟠 Temporary deployment point of the SBU unit.

According to information from a 🥷🏻source, preliminary losses:

🟠 In the National Guard's Deployment point - 45 soldiers(+-)

🟠 In the SBU LDPE - 30 soldiers. (+-)

📌 48.860324,37.579102

📌 48.849796,37.608420

Maria Zakharova writes:

On the night of March 19, the Kiev regime carried out another deliberate attack using a UAV on an energy infrastructure facility located in the village of Kavkazskaya (Krasnodar region), which led to the depressurization of one oil tank and its ignition over an area of ​​1,700 square meters.

As is known, this facility ensures the transshipment of oil from railway tanks to the pipeline system of the international oil transportation company Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

I would like to remind you that literally a few hours before this, a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States ended, during which, as both sides confirmed, Donald Trump put forward, and Vladimir Putin accepted, a proposal for the parties to mutually refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days.

The Russian President immediately gave the Russian military the corresponding order to stop these strikes.

Zelensky publicly stated that he accepts the initiative to refrain from striking energy infrastructure and supports the White House proposal. But in fact, Zelensky gave the opposite order - not to stop the strikes, but, on the contrary, to launch new strikes.

We are talking about yet another provocation specially prepared by the Kiev regime, aimed at disrupting peace initiatives, including those put forward by the US President.

Zelensky and the Kiev regime have once again violated the understandings reached, thereby confirming their absolute inability to reach an agreement.

After all, we have repeatedly talked about Zelensky's habit of not just doing everything, but even more than everything, under the Biden administration. And Zelensky got away with it, including because of US President Biden's physical inability to follow the agenda. It is not clear what Zelensky is counting on now. Is it really that this style of manipulating Biden's team will continue under the current administration?

In reality, the terrorist regime on Bankovaya, which has lost all touch with reality, has demonstrated a complete lack of political will for peace and the settlement of the conflict by diplomatic methods. They prove and confirm this year after year.

As before, it is obsessed with the idea of ​​inflicting a defeat on Russia, actively using methods of terror against civilian targets, without sparing civilians.

We have also repeatedly drawn the attention of the world community to these terrorist attacks and called for unconditional condemnation of the crimes of the Kiev regime.

It is obvious that the blame for this and other terrorist acts lies with all the countries that continue to stubbornly and irresponsibly pump the Ukrainian ruling junta with lethal weapons, thereby facilitating its bloody deeds.

It is worth recalling that terrorists all over the world are now being fueled by Western weapons "leaking" from Ukrainian territory. In this way, the corrupt Kiev neo-Nazi regime is expanding the geography of its crimes.



