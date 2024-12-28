America's Safest, Healthiest, and "Greenest Homes of the Future"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over THE ULTIMATE dream home for sleep, health, longevity, energy-efficiency, and safety! View the 'Powerpoint' by logging into your Gmail before visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders
Not mentioned in the video (but later added to the Powerpoint) are all of the following:
(OPTIONAL)
Above ground swimming pool in the form of a 40-foot shipping container that's:
a. treated with a far safer alternative to chlorine called hypochlorous acid (chemical name: HOCl) by The Hypochlorous Company.
https://TryHypo.com/HowToDieOfNothing
This is a special order item that's not listed on their e-Commerce site so you'll need to contact their co-owner, Scott Anderson:
800-732-7103
and be sure to give him my 10% off code, howtodieofnothing or say that you were referred by Danny Tseng
b. ultra-efficient pool heating with a solar-powered heat pump water heater by:
https://www.HotSpotEnergy.comh/heat-pump-pool-heater/
*An outdoor office under the bi-facial solar panel patio with the following and more:
a. a 2-line, low-EMF phone with airtube headset by:
https://tinyurl.com/LessEMFstore
