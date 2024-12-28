America's Safest, Healthiest, and "Greenest Homes of the Future"

Video going over THE ULTIMATE dream home for sleep, health, longevity, energy-efficiency, and safety! View the 'Powerpoint' by logging into your Gmail before visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders

Not mentioned in the video (but later added to the Powerpoint) are all of the following:

(OPTIONAL)

Above ground swimming pool in the form of a 40-foot shipping container that's:

a. treated with a far safer alternative to chlorine called hypochlorous acid (chemical name: HOCl) by The Hypochlorous Company. View an online flier at: https://tinyurl.com/TryHypoPoolFlier and learn more at:

https://TryHypo.com/HowToDieOfNothing

This is a special order item that's not listed on their e-Commerce site so you'll need to contact their co-owner, Scott Anderson:

[email protected]

800-732-7103

m: 267.337.5416 and be sure to give him my 10% off code, howtodieofnothing or say that you were referred by Danny Tseng





b. ultra-efficient pool heating with a solar-powered heat pump water heater by:

https://www.HotSpotEnergy.comh/heat-pump-pool-heater/





*An outdoor office under the bi-facial solar panel patio with the following and more:

a. a 2-line, low-EMF phone with airtube headset by:

https://tinyurl.com/LessEMFstore (this is our LessEMF affiliate shortened link)

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford one of these UH-mazing homes, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

If you happen to place an order for any of the items, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 OR cell: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly.

If you're a builder or GC and willing to build these, please contact me, ASAP!:

cell: 305.297.9360 (NOT 5G-enabled and do NOT text)

To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo