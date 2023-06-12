© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters EXPLOSIVE Interview Sets Record Straight.
I am going to his concert in Costa Rica. My fifth Pink Floyd concert. Not counting the 2nd time to The Wall.
original posting here,
https://mechonomic.blogspot.com/2023/06/pink-floyds-roger-waters-explosive.html?sc=1686348953954#c4223373325006120286
ROGER WATERS US AND THEM CONCERT, NOV 22, 2018, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bpZ9hKIGxwUo/
Roger Waters Uncut. The full interview with Michael Smerconish recorded in Philadelphia, PA - 8/4/22
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OyKrudASmbV/
Roger Waters has joined RT to talk about his latest CNN interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rb8EJqtlHAyS/
Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal, CNN Interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mLo4x66pLfrk/
Roger Waters, Israel is a terrorist, apartheid, racist regime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAQFS3uAuPd9/
Roger Waters Great Interview, about Biden, Assange, Imperialism, Jared Kushner is Dog Poop
https://ugetube.com/watch/roger-waters-great-interview-about-biden-assange-imperialism-jared-kushner-is-dog-poop_NjlrM18PFZeWIiy.html