What’s Happening With the Big Banks Is Something Breaking?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
538 views • 1 month ago

Bob Kudla from Trade Genius returns to talk about the accelerating merger of finance and technology as Schwab and Fidelity push into Coinbase’s territory, the pressure mounts on outdated crypto platforms. Add in agricultural losses, geopolitical instability, AI-driven economic disruption, and the hidden risks lurking in your 401(k) will make mid-July to October 2025 volatile.


** Live Radio Show **

🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST (Thursday Nights 10-12 PM E.S.T)

rumble.com/c/CivilizationCycle

🔎SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes Civilizationcycle.com


** Civilization Cycle Podcast **

🎧 Libsyn: adapt2030.libsyn.com

🎧iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/adapt2030

🎧Civilization Cycle Podcast Channel

   / @civilizationcyclepodcast ⁩

Keywords
david dubynestock market crashcoinbaseadapt 2030financial marketsbob kudlatrade geniuscharles schwabstable coinseconomy foodcivilization cyclewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextgenius actcrypto regulationq3 2025 outlookis a financial crisis about to begin
