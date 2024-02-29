Hunter has never amounted to anything': Carl Higbie | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWSMAX - "He runs around the world collecting huge bags of cash for matters he knows nothing about."
On Wednesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on Hunter Biden's testimony in GOP impeachment inquiry, details the Biden paper trail from the House Oversight Committee, exposes Rep. Eric Swalwell, and more on NEWSMAX.