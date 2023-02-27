© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Secretary of Defense Chris Miller just went on Timcast and absolutely blew away the narrative that President Trump was trying to stage a military coup on January 6th.
“DUDE, I was running the military. There was no coup. Can’t happen. Milley was right about that… it has to come through us. There was gonna be no military coup.
Dude, I spent my life in service to this country and I swore to protect and defend the Constitution… The President was not about that. He wasn’t going there. If it would have gone there I would have resigned.” 💥
World War 3 Fears Escalating, Former Defense Sec Discusses Ukraine War
Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/
Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com
Hosts: Tim @Timcast (everywhere)