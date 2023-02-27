BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

World War 3 Fears Escalating, Former Defense Sec Discusses Ukraine War
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
102 views • 02/27/2023

Secretary of Defense Chris Miller just went on Timcast and absolutely blew away the narrative that President Trump was trying to stage a military coup on January 6th.

“DUDE, I was running the military. There was no coup. Can’t happen. Milley was right about that… it has to come through us. There was gonna be no military coup.

Dude, I spent my life in service to this country and I swore to protect and defend the Constitution… The President was not about that. He wasn’t going there. If it would have gone there I would have resigned.” 💥

World War 3 Fears Escalating, Former Defense Sec Discusses Ukraine War
Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/
Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com

Hosts: Tim @Timcast (everywhere)

Keywords
defense secretarychris millermilitary wokeness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy