Mohammad Lemmalah Breathes Freedom After 29 Years

Mohammad Lemmalah, from the village of Ein Qiniya in Ramallah breathes the air of freedom once again, after spending 29 years in occupation prisons.
Interview: Mohammad Lemmalah, the freed prisoner.
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 26/01/2025
