FISA: Everyone Is A Spy

Small U.S. Businesses To Be Forced To Serve As NSA Spies
* Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was enacted to ostensibly make it easier for the government to address foreign terrorist threats.
* Targeting Americans is prohibited, but intelligence agencies have used it to spy on hundreds of thousands of Americans every year.
* This week, it’s looking to get a lot worse.
* If the bill becomes law, any company or individual that provides any service whatsoever may be forced to assist in NSA surveillance.
* The Section 702 loophole is abused so often, it has been referred to as the surveillance state’s crown jewel.
* The case against adding a warrant requirement to FISA involves hysterical claims (e.g. forcing the surveillance state to obey the 4th Amendment would make Americans vulnerable to ‘ticking time bombs’).
* Call your senators now and tell them to block the “everyone is a spy” surveillance bill.
Reese Reports | 16 April 2024
