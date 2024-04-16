FISA: Everyone Is A Spy

Small U.S. Businesses To Be Forced To Serve As NSA Spies

* Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was enacted to ostensibly make it easier for the government to address foreign terrorist threats.

* Targeting Americans is prohibited, but intelligence agencies have used it to spy on hundreds of thousands of Americans every year.

* This week, it’s looking to get a lot worse.

* If the bill becomes law, any company or individual that provides any service whatsoever may be forced to assist in NSA surveillance.

* The Section 702 loophole is abused so often, it has been referred to as the surveillance state’s crown jewel.

* The case against adding a warrant requirement to FISA involves hysterical claims (e.g. forcing the surveillance state to obey the 4th Amendment would make Americans vulnerable to ‘ticking time bombs’).

* Call your senators now and tell them to block the “everyone is a spy” surveillance bill.





Reese Reports | 16 April 2024

https://rumble.com/v4prjqz-small-us-businesses-to-be-forced-to-serve-as-nsa-spies.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=661e82ba4aa9b4ed1af1eb3b