Are You A Bastard Or A Child? Understanding the Purpose of Trials and Sufferings

In this devotion, Pastor Webster shares the deep joy of serving God and producing devotions for his glory. He talks about the trials and sufferings that all believers undergo and explains why this happens. According to him, God tests our faith for refinement, character-building, and correction. By enduring trials with perseverance and faithfulness, believers can earn a crown of life. The speaker also emphasizes God's chastening as a form of love and correction, urging believers to return to God. References are made to the books of James, Hebrews, and 1 Peter to further explain these concepts. The speaker ends with a prayer and an appeal to share the devotions with others.



00:00 Introduction and Joy of Serving the Lord

01:20 Understanding Suffering and Trials

01:51 The Purpose of Testing Our Faith

02:52 The Rewards of Faithfulness

03:29 God's Correction Through Trials

05:33 The Importance of Chastisement

06:59 Personal Testimony and Call to Commitment

08:40 The Role of Trials in Purification

09:45 Closing Prayer and Thanks

10:04 Final Remarks and Encouragement to Share

