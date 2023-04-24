© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29nj8ffd67
2/24/2023 Miles Guo: How many people from HNA and Wang Jian's family members had car accidents before and after Wang Jian's death? Why did Jia Qinglin's bodyguard also die in a “car accident”? Why did Zhang Gaoli's secretary's family of seven all die in a “car accident”? Are these all coincidences?
#WangJian #JiaQinglin #CCP #caraccident #assassination
2/24/2023 文贵直播：王健之死前后有多少海航的人和王健家人出车祸？贾庆林的保镖为何出车祸死？张高丽的秘书一家七口为何一起出车祸死？这难道都是巧合吗？
#王健 #贾庆林 #张高丽 #中共 #车祸 #暗杀