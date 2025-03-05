▶️Three months in 30 seconds!

Visualization of the winter advance of Russian troops in the most active direction based on data from the @svomapp.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 85 settlements have been liberated in three months, including:

✅62 – in the DPR (the most significant of which are Kurakhovo, Velikaya Novoselka, Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk))

✅12 – in the Kursk Oblast

✅8 – in the Kharkov Oblast

✅2 – in the LPR

✅1 – in the Zaporozhye Oblast

Adding:

Liberals pushing the narrative that Trump is a Russian asset or is in Putin's pocket are only trying to distract you from the fact that every single US administration is and has been in the pocket of the Zionist lobby AIPAC.

Democrats and Republicans alike receive millions of dollars in campaign donations, in exchange for the US administration sending billions of dollars in military aid to the Israeli Apartheid regime.



