© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marines of the "North" group of forces have driven militants out of yet another long-term fortified position in the Kursk region.
The main points of resistance and firing points of Ukrainian formations were identified by aerial reconnaissance.
The footage shows Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment destroyed during the fighting and a captured stronghold.