BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pilot Testifies: Bill Gates Spraying Chemtrails in Canada, Causing Mass Psychosis and Suicide
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
339 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
571 views • 4 months ago

The Canadian government has partnered with Bill Gates to spray airborne mRNA on urban populations and rural areas with low vaccine uptake, according to a commercial airlines pilot who has blown the whistle on the Gates Foundation's chemtrails operations.

As the globalist elite find it harder to convince humanity to submit to Covid mRNA shots and endless boosters, they are having to find deceitful new ways to force their mRNA on us.

According to pilots familiar with the scheme, the Gates Foundation's new technology, known as Air Vax, is designed to deliver the vaccine right into people's lungs, bypassing the need for injections and the need for consent.



Tags: chemtrails, canada, canadians, canadian government, bill gates, gates, geoengineering, euthanasia, air vaxx, air vax, air vaccination, air vaccinations, mrna, jab, bioweapon, depopulation, democide, airborne mrna, spray airborne mrna, populations, rural areas, rural, vaccine uptake, commercial airlines pilot, airline pilots, whistle blower, gates foundation, chemtrails operations, globalist elite, globalists, elites, covid mrna, covid, boosters, lungs, injections, consent

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringcanadadepopulationbill gateseuthanasiagatesbioweapondemocideruraljabcanadianscanadian governmentpopulationsmrnarural areasairborne mrnaair vaxair vaxxair vaccinationair vaccinationsspray airborne mrnavaccine uptake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy