Spiritual Discernment

June 18th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of being led by the Holy Spirit and listening for God's voice. God desires to speak with us, but we must be willing to pursue Him and be obedient to His commands. Jesus' sheep will hear His voice, do you hear Him?

"There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit." (Romans 8:1)