© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
robertgouveia DHS Spends $40m Training COMMUNISTS and Smearing the RIGHT
Robert Gouveia Esq. @RobertGouveiaEsqhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgIb2LblIYA
https://rumble.com/c/RobertGouveia
https://odysee.com/@WatchingTheWatchers:8/dhs-spends-40m-training-communists-and:8
DHS Spends $40m Training COMMUNISTS and Smearing the RIGHT