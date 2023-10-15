March 2023 - A group of Ukrainian conscripted Soldiers Decided to Surrender to the DPR troops, but they were All Shoot in the Back by their own Colleagues

March 2023:

◾️A group of Ukrainian conscripted soldiers decided to surrender to the DPR troops, but they were shoot in the back by their own colleagues.

◾️In the video 4 Ukrainian soldiers advance towards Russian positions with their hands up, one of them is holding a white flag. Suddenly heavy machine gun fire from the Ukrainian side hits the group killing them. The footage has been posted in Ukrainian channels as a warning for other Ukrainian deserters.