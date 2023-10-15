March 2023 - A group of Ukrainian conscripted Soldiers Decided to Surrender to the DPR troops, but they were All Shoot in the Back by their own Colleagues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 2023:
◾️A group of Ukrainian conscripted soldiers decided to surrender to the DPR troops, but they were shoot in the back by their own colleagues.
◾️In the video 4 Ukrainian soldiers advance towards Russian positions with their hands up, one of them is holding a white flag. Suddenly heavy machine gun fire from the Ukrainian side hits the group killing them. The footage has been posted in Ukrainian channels as a warning for other Ukrainian deserters.