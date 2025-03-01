Let Love Teach You How to Love Perfectly

Key Lesson: Spiritually speaking – as a required agreement essential in facilitating one’s rebirth – one must learn how to be at peace with (consciously) suffering the presence of a false sense of self that can never know the peace it seeks.

For more information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For more information about Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo











