Quo Vadis





Jan 19, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 18, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro for January 18, 2024:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what is coming to you.





By the fault of the bad shepherds, wide doors will open and many souls will fall into a great spiritual abyss.





Be attentive.





Always choose the narrow door and stand ye firm in the truth, even if ye are rejected by the world.





Do not forget ye: The road to Heaven is full of obstacles, but do not retreat ye.





For those who are faithful and love the truth, My Son Jesus, the Righteous Judge, in the final sentence will say: Come, blessed of My Father, and enter into the happy eternity.





Behold the time for your return.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus and listen ye to those who truly teach you the way to Heaven.





Onward without fear!





Whoever is with the Lord will win.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay ye in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on January 13, 2022:





Dear children, bad shepherds will embrace what has always been darkness and many of my poor children will be contaminated. Open your hearts to the light of truth.





Do not allow half-truth to lead you away from my Son Jesus. Seek the Lord who loves you and waits for you with open arms.





Difficult days will come for men and women of faith.





The abominable will be embraced and the righteous will be persecuted for loving and defending the truth.









Turn away from all evil and serve the Lord with faithfulness.









Do not forget: your victory is in the Lord.





Whatever happens, do not depart from the Church of my Jesus.





I am your Mother, and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion.





Accept my calls, and you will be proclaimed Blessed by the Father.





Onward in defense of the truth!





This is the message I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FRIQQLe--Q