British Actress Haydn Gwynne dies aged 66 after recent cancer diagnosis - UK (Oct'23)

In a statement on Friday, her agent said: "It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.

"We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks."

Gwynne broke through in TV drama Nice Work in the late 1980s before finding wider fame and a Bafta nomination for playing cynical and stoical journalist Alex in topical satire Drop the Dead Donkey.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZoAPHUNKIs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-67172672

https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2023/oct/20/haydn-gwynne-actor-dies-aged-66

