MASS PSYCHOSIS 🧠🤯 HOW AN ENTIRE POPULATION BECOMES MENTALLY ILL

Thanks to Coach Dave 🏈🙏EMBRACE THE HATE | #1850

https://coachdavelive.tv/w/s2fcu6Yjgg92ymEEMzsyJe





This video was made in collaboration with Academy of Ideas. They create videos explaining the ideas of history's great thinkers in order to help supply the world with more knowledge, to empower the individual, and to promote freedom. Please check out their youtube channel for more brilliant content.





https://www.youtube.com/c/academyofideas

or visit their website to learn more

https://academyofideas.com/





In this video we are going to explore the most dangerous of all psychic epidemics, the mass psychosis. A mass psychosis is an epidemic of madness and it occurs when a large portion of a society loses touch with reality and descends into delusions. Such a phenomenon is not a thing of fiction. Two examples of mass psychoses are the American and European witch hunts 16th and 17th centuries and the rise of totalitarianism in the 20th century.





This video will aim to answer questions surrounding mass psychosis: What is it? How does is start? Has it happened before? Are we experiencing one right now? And if so, how can the stages of a mass psychosis be reversed?





This video took a tremendous amount of work. It truly is a labor of love and if you appreciate this video and want to help support the creation of more videos, please consider supporting After Skool on Patreon -

https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool





Get the After Skool Kid's Book - Why Don't Country Flags Use The Color Purple?

https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Country-Flags-Color-Purple/dp/0578489244





Get in touch via

https://www.afterskool.net/





...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09maaUaRT4M





https://nationallibertyalliance.org/





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-cry-heard-around-the-world-woman-screams-out-they-killed-my-dad-blamed-me-my-mom-for-not-getting-vaccinated-video/





https://usawatchdog.com/trump-cv19-vax-contract-violated-by-pfizer-karen-kingston/





https://adtv.watch/truth-matters/america-the-agent-of-satan-part-4