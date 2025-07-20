https://walkawayfrombigtech.com/first-group-to-escape-big-tech-prison/

Be part of the first group to escape - Beta-testing Invitation

Beta-Testing is LIVE!





Discover a world of Better Alternatives to Big Tech…

FREE FROM SPYING AND CENSORSHIP





and unlock the knowledge to:





Use Big Tech on Your Own Terms

Learn how to put Big Tech, and Big Brother, into a Virtual Digital Prison on your device where you control what they can see and access.





Safely & Privately Navigate Online

Gain the basic knowledge and skills to browse the internet without compromising your safety or personal information.





Keep Communication Private

Keep your personal communications private with encrypted messaging and email.





Secure Personal Information

Learn how to securely and privately store your personal information with Encryption.





Learn How to Use a VPN Correctly

Most people are not using VPNs correctly potentially exposing themselves to greater risk.





Go Online Anonymously

Gain the basic knowledge and skills to browse the internet without leaving a trail.





Protection from ALL Threats

Better safeguard your online identity, and personal data from malware, hacking, data breaches and other cybersecurity threats.





Take Control of Your Digital Life

Use this little-known yet powerful strategy to Give Big Tech the Mushroom Treatment and Blow them out of your Digital Life.





Forget everything you think you know about cybersecurity and digital privacy

(especially the parts about it being too hard and boring)





This is not like any other Cybersecurity Training!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW





A Look at all this course will off you…

100% Anonymous Access – we do not need anything from you!

Provides a principle-based methodology and framework for people to follow

Evergreen information based on cybersecurity principles and best practices

Enables people to create their own custom escape plan as one size does not fit all

Dynamic links to relevant resources in the Digital Freedom Tubes

Built around the security Strategy of Compartmentalisation

Downloadable Escape to Digital Freedom Workbook including tools, templates & resources

Full downloadable course notes for offline reference

The training contains No commercial promotions or up-sells

Stay completely LEGAL – training material does not require you to do anything that contravenes any laws

Uses Open Source Educational model ensures you get a consensus of opinions from the Privacy Community using Digital Freedom Cloud

100% FREE* – the course uses a PWYW pricing model with a 100% Free option





*While technically it’s The CARS Digital Privacy System, published under a Creative Commons license that I have released FREE to the world, The Escape The Big Tech Prison gamified online training is priced at $2,500 – however, we couldn’t hide such important information behind a paywall, so if you can’t pay for it, you can still access the full training. It’s an honesty system where you choose what to pay based on the value you received from the training and what you can afford – NO CATCHES.