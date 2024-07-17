BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Barbara O'Neill - The True Cause of Disease-Part 1 - From Sickness to Health - 1 of 10 (2016)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
830 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
233 views • 10 months ago

What causes disease? What relationship does DNA damage have with genetic diseases and other illnesses? How can we avoid DNA damage? In this presentation, Barbara O’Neill builds a foundation for understanding what causes disease with a look at cell biology. 

 

What causes DNA damage and how can you avoid damaging your DNA? This lecture considers some of the assaults upon our DNA made by chemicals, GMOs, mineral deficiencies, excess heavy metal, electromagnetic field exposure, and more. Vaccines are also discussed. Join Naturopathic Doctor Barbara O’Neill in this lecture about what causes disease, and what we can do to avoid initiating disease. Find out why genetics loads the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger. 

 

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only.  

 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

https://barbaraoneill.com/ 

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/ 

Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/G_MhN0ZtT2A?si=OSpwQYsyVFVkwMyY 

Discover more: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

Keywords
vaccinesgmosdnaamino acidsdna damagemoldibsbacteriagenetic diseaseepigeneticscell damagelouis pasteurtoxic exposuretullio simonciniantoine bechampcause of diseasebarbara oneillcycle of lifecell biologypolysaccharidesmineral deficientmicro-organismsamazing discoveriesflorence nightengalecancer is a fungus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy