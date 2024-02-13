This Is Coming From The Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Sub-Plot Twist: Operation Oust Joe [Bidan]
* The Dems want him gone.
* Even Hillary Clinton & CNN are calling him out and fact-checking him.
* Don’t think this is about the search for truth; it isn’t.
* It’s about preparing to oust him and install a new candidate.
* Whatever — ask yourself who is really behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (12 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4d0yc9-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-12-24.html