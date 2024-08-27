‼️🇬🇧✡️ Meanwhile in Zio-Globalist UK...📣 ‼️👻🪱

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This scene here is EXACTLY how the BOLSHEVIK took control of the White Christian Russians, as soon as they gained power, got rid of the ones who fell for their provoking and gradually removed anyone who still had a voice of influence.
This is the WEF/Communist manifesto that WE have been gradually 'noticing' take shape.
Source @Expats in Portugal 🧯ENG Channel
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/