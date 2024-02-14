BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Essential Oils for Emotional Wellbeing | Tanya Maidment
Fear-free Speakeasy
Fear-free Speakeasy
20 views • 02/14/2024

Discover how to naturally balance your emotions and moods, focus the mind and sleep deeply using Essential Oils.




Did you know that . . .




3.7 million working days are lost each year in the UK because of work-related stress, anxiety and depression. Stress can lead to stomach problems, headaches, back pain, skin issues such as hives, dizziness, nausea, high blood pressure, chest pains and can eventually lead to chronic disease if left unmanaged.




There are many ways to manage stress and emotional imbalance. We will explore some simple ways to manage stress including how essential oils can impact the body and mind in positive ways to help bring back balance and harmony.




We will look at:




How Essential Oils work inside the body.


How to use Essential Oils safely and effectively


Which are the best oils to help with emotional balance and sleep and when to use them.


See Tanya’s previous recorded talk: https://ffspeakeasy.com/wellbeing/essentialoils/




TANYA’S SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS


www.greenlifeorganics.co.uk/


https://linktr.ee/glorganics




FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS


Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/


Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy


Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy


Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/


Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy


Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk


Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat




Many people in our community are members of the Control Group - an independent health outcomes study working to establish the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, like the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about their project - including how to help - by visiting the Control Group website: https://controlgroup.coop/




Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.

