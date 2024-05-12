My sun-bleached Aloe vera transplants will recover; grow plenty for wound healing and gut health MVI_0615

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I took the overhead shade away too soon, and these Aloes got bleached; they will improve, even though we are heading into their off-season, winter. Here in Perth our summer sun scorches the plants, while they often rot in winter from cold and consistent damp. However, I often have had healthy crops of Aloe, and we use a lot on our skin, and when abundant enough, I consume the gel straight from the filleted leaves.