Overlooked Assassin

Trump Assassination Attempt
* The DOJ just charged Ryan Routh with attempted assassination.
* The feds say he slipped through the cracks, but he walked through a wide-open door.
* He was all over the [Bidan] regime’s radar.
* Why did they publish his bounty letter?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (24 September 2024)