Ukrainian shelling leaves five, including child, wounded in the Donetsk Republic

RT
May 11, 2023
Ukrainian forces continue their relentless shelling of the Donetsk Republic, injuring 12 people within the last 24 hours. Our correspondent Roman Kosarev visited a scene where a family of five were injured, and their home was completely destroyed
