BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Do I Stay Pure When Everything Around Me Isn’t?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 4 months ago

🌊 In this special Q&A episode, Grace sits down to address the real, raw questions young adults are asking about purity, struggles, and staying right with God in a world full of compromise.

From forgiveness to temptation, dating to digital distractions, this wrap-up to our Purity in a Polluted World series is rooted in Psalm 119.9 and filled with honest answers, Scripture truth, and hope for the journey.

📖 Questions Answered in This Episode:
    Can I really be forgiven for what I’ve done?
    How do I start over when I feel spiritually numb?
    What if I keep messing up?
    How do I live out purity day-to-day?
    What if my friends don’t understand my decisions?
    Isn’t this legalism if I try too hard?
    How do I keep this going long-term?
    How do I control impure thoughts?
    Can I stay pure while dating?
    Can I live pure in college or at work?
    How do I overcome online temptation?
    What role does worship play in purity?

📌 Key Scriptures Highlighted:
    Psalm 119.9–16
    1 John 1.9
    Romans 7.19, Romans 12.1–2
    Matthew 5.8, 5.29
    Proverbs 24.16
    1 Thessalonians 4.3–4
    Daniel 1.8
    John 14.15, John 15.5
    2 Corinthians 10.5
    Hebrews 12.1

🛠️ Practical Takeaways:
    How to set biblical boundaries in relationships
    What to do when you fall again
    Why worship isn’t just music—it’s surrender
    How to build habits that keep you spiritually anchored

🙏 If this episode spoke to you, don’t forget to:
👍 Like
💬 Comment
🔁 Share with a friend
🔔 Subscribe for more Christ-centered content

Keywords
christian puritywalking in holinessbiblical sexualitychristian encouragementpastor roderick websterchristian q and astruggling with sinpsalm 119 9how to stay pureyoung adult devotionalpurity and datingforgiveness in christgrace devotionalshow to live for godworship and puritybible truth for young peoplechristian dating q anda
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Personal Struggles

00:28Question 1: Can I Really Be Forgiven?

01:19Question 2: Starting Over Spiritually

01:58Question 3: Dealing with Repeated Failures

02:49Question 4: Living Out Purity Daily

03:42Question 5: Handling Peer Pressure

04:25Question 6: Obedience vs. Legalism

05:06Question 7: Sustaining Purity Long-Term

05:45Question 8: Controlling Your Thoughts

06:22Question 9: Purity in Dating

06:56Question 10: Purity in College and Workplace

07:25Question 11: Overcoming Online Temptation

07:59Question 12: The Role of Worship in Purity

08:31Conclusion and Final Encouragement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy