Be Informed! Prepare Yourself! In the service of food for His household at the proper time

In this video, we talk about how to prepare yourself, becoming informed about the essentials of the critical season to come. We close with Jeremiah 33.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PrepareKnowingTimes.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com