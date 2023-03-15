UFO Endgame To Disclosure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now that the Department of Defense acknowledges that the UFO phenomenon
is real, what does that really tell us? From award winning Documentary
Filmmakers Blake and Brent Cousins who brought you Countdown To
Disclosure and Above Top Secret now bring you the latest shocking film
ENDAGME and travel across America to speak with the Top experts in
regards to the sosmic cover-up to reveal the secret technology that can
change the world. Dr. Steven Greer comes forward with explosive
information about the deadly game of suppressed technology that could
eliminate the need for fossil fuels and save our planet from Ultimate
destruction. Have you wondered if we are alone in the universe, is there
technology that would rid our world of fossil fuels. With the advent of
extensive UFO disclosure and growing transparency within our
understanding of extraterrestrial technology on the horizon, through
curiosity and necessity, one must question- How will this global
revelation change our world? Is an Alien False Flag Event just around
the corner? All these questions will be discussed in the new
groundbreaking documentary.