Quo Vadis





Dec 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 12, 2023





Dear children, worship ye the Lord and serve Him with love and fidelity.





Flee from false ideologies and false gods.





Ye belong to the Lord and you must maintain your fidelity only to Him.





Defend Jesus.





He expects much from you.





Do not turn ye away from the lessons of the past.





You are living in the time of great spiritual confusions and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the trials that are already on their way.





Welcome ye the Gospel and remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





The demon will cause great confusion and division in this land.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you along the path of truth.





Be attentive so as not to be deceived.





Many will act like Judas, but you must have the courage of Peter.





Courage!





Nothing is lost.





When ye feel the weight of the cross, call for Jesus.





In Him is your victory.





Strengthen yourselves in prayer, in the Gospel and in the Eucharist.





Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat.





Onwards!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady also gave a message to Pedro on this date in 2020.





Here is that message on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe:





Dear children, you are the Belonging of the Lord and He expects much from you.





Open your hearts and accept ye the Will of the Lord for your lives.





You live in a time worse than the Flood.





Repent and turn to Him who is your Way, Truth and Life.





You are free to be of the Lord.





Do not allow the devil to enslave you.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith burning.





I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to lead you to My Son Jesus.





Welcome ye the Gospel and the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





The enemies will spread the seed of confusion in the House of God.





Many will walk full of doubts and the pain will be great for the men and women of faith.





I suffer for what comes for you.





Be attentive not to be deceived. In God there is no half truth.





Listen to Me.





My Jesus loves you and awaits you with Open Arms.





Forward in the defence of the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for permitting me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AFTWzYF-P8