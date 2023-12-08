BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌟 Kidney Resilience Spotlight 🌟
31 views • 12/08/2023

🌟 Did you know that our kidneys are true champs, thriving on just 20% function?

🤯 Amy Waterman from UCLA's Transplant Research and Education Center spills the beans on the incredible resilience of these vital organs.

🔗 https://bit.ly/3MqWX1U

👉 Fun Fact: You can donate one kidney and still be A-OK! That's right, 20% is all you need for a healthy, functioning life. 🌐✨

But, beware! Once you dip below that magic number, kidney troubles might knock on your door, calling for renal replacement therapy like dialysis or a transplant.

✨ Curious to dive deeper into this fascinating topic?

🎧🎙️ Catch the full episode by clicking the link in our bio or the description above

