Superman - The Man of Steel (1992, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
3 views • 7 days ago

Superman - The Man of Steel (known simply as Superman in North America) is an action game developed by Thinking Rabbit and published by British company Virgin Games (in Europe) and Sunsoft (in North America). It was also released for Master System and Game Gear.

You guide Superman through various unrelated missions, like rescuing missing children, and finally rescuing Lois Lane from the clutches of Braniac.

In most levels, Superman is out on foot. He can punch,  jump, and use a superpower. In some stages, Superman is flying. Here, the screen scrolls automatically and he can shoot lasers from his eyes. In the platform stages, Superman can use different powers, but he can only one available at a time. To change powers, you need to collect a red S symbol. At certain points, use specific power is required to progress: some door can only be broken with the super punch, while at some points, you need the super spin to drill through the ground, for example. The powers in the platformer stages can only be used when the power gauge is full. It will empty after use and then refill over time. Collecting a silver S symbol will refill the power gauge at once. Finally, yellow-and-red S symbols refill your health.

sega genesissunsoftaction gamevirgin gamesmega drivethinking rabbit
