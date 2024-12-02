Hunter Pardon To Protect Joe - Trump Tariffs Threat Working

CNN Correspondent Says the Quiet Part Out Loud – Admits Hunter Was Pardoned Out of Fear His Family Would Be Investigated by Trump





Jeff Zeleny, Chief National Affairs Correspondent from CNN, said the quiet part out loud on Sunday night after news broke that Joe Biden had granted Hunter Biden a blanket pardon for any criminal acts he partook in from 2014 to present including, trading influence for cash, trafficking prostitutes, and taking on the role of the Biden Family bagman.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/cnn-correspondent-says-quiet-part-loud-admits-hunter/









Eric Trump Points Out His 112 Subpoenas in Response to Joe Biden’s Claim That Hunter Was ‘Unfairly Prosecuted’





Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump blasted President Joe Biden for claiming that his own Department of Justice “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” his son, Hunter Biden, when Eric has received over a hundred subpoenas in the last eight years.





Trump ripped Joe Biden in a post on X Sunday night in response to the president’s statement accompanying Hunter’s pardon.





https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/12/02/eric-trump-points-out-his-112-subpoenas-response-bidens-claim-hunter-was-unfairly-prosecuted/









Denver Mayor Mike Johnston backtracks comments about sending Denver Police officers to block Trump deportation efforts





Mike Johnston believes citizens will participate in "civil disobedience," and he is willing to go to jail to stop deportation efforts he believes are illegal.





https://www.9news.com/article/news/politics/denver-mayor-mike-johnston-police-officers-block-trump-deportation/73-99dcea89-e9ad-4e11-ad1e-d3facd6e5519









Trump threatens China, Mexico, Canada with new tariffs over illegal immigration, illicit drugs





US President-elect Donald Trump on Nov 25 pledged big tariffs on the US’ three largest trading partners – Canada, Mexico and China – detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.





Trump, who takes office on Jan 20, 2025, said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico until they clamped down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing the border, in a move that would appear to violate a free trade deal.





https://www.straitstimes.com/world/united-states/trump-promises-a-25-tariff-on-products-from-mexico-canada









Trudeau travels to Florida to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after speaking against tariffs





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Florida to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where they held a "very productive meeting." It came in the wake of Trump's threat to impose tariffs on goods coming from Canada.





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/canada-trudeau-trump-tariff-threat-prices-americans-mar-a-lago-meeting/









Activists say Mexican authorities have broken up 2 migrant caravans heading to the US





Mexican immigration authorities have broken up two small migrant caravans headed to the U.S. border, activists said Saturday.





Some migrants were bused to cities in southern Mexico, and others were offered transit papers.





The action comes a week after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap 25% tariffs on Mexican products unless the country does more to stem the flow of migrants to the U.S. border.





https://apnews.com/article/mexico-migrant-caravans-trump-tariffs-c4611c47fc53e2c494545a7cef194e88