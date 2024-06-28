EPISODE 67: BIDEN’S DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPURS DEMOCRATIC PANIC

The Democratic Party and their allies have been so thoroughly immersed in lies for so long that they were completely unprepared for the reality that punched them in the gut during last night’s presidential debate. One would have to be completely detached from reality at this point to be surprised at Biden’s performance yesterday. You’d have to wonder what the Democrat’s expectations were. Maybe they believed all of that “Cheap Fake” nonsense. In spite of his last 50 appearances, did they believe that the long pauses, the incoherent gibberish, the uncontrollable vocal volume, the constant need for handling, the tripping, and the obvious confusion, were just a temporary passing phase? Seriously, where have they been all this time? I’ll tell you where they’ve been, trapped in a web of lies that now dictate their reality. Now sit back and watch what happens when their false reality is shattered and the pieces they try to fit back together no longer fit.





