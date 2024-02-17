RFK Jr's Position on Trans Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WNBA Star Angel McCoughtry Asks RFK Jr for His Position on Trans Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports
“I don’t think somebody who is born a biological male should be competing in consequential women’s sports…We all should have compassion for people who have gender dysphoria…and we need to end any kind of bullying, but there’s also common sense that says a male who’s born male who has these biological advantages should not be able to compete in female sports.”