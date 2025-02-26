BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Happens When You Trust Jesus?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 6 months ago

Ever wonder what happens when you truly trust Jesus? In this inspiring devotion, we explore powerful real-life stories from the Bible that reveal the incredible things faith in Christ can do.

You'll meet a woman who suffered for 12 long years without a cure – until one touch of Jesus’ garment changed everything in an instant. You'll follow an Ethiopian official on a lonely road, searching for answers, who finds exactly what he’s looking for after encountering the good news about Jesus. And you'll witness a desperate jailer on the brink of suicide ask the ultimate question, "What must I do to be saved?" – and discover the simple answer that turns his life around.

Each of these true stories shares a common thread: trusting Jesus leads to healing, joy, and salvation. By the end of this video, you'll uncover a simple pattern of faith behind these miracles — and hear about the greatest gift you can offer to those you love. Don’t miss a second of these life-changing examples!

If you find this video uplifting, please like the video and subscribe for more daily devotions. And don't forget to share this message with your friends and family — it might be exactly what they need to find hope today. Thank you for watching, and God bless!

Keywords
gospeljesus christsalvationbible storiestrust godtrust jesushow to be savedmiracles of jesuschristian inspirationchristian devotionfaith in jesussaving faithjesus savesbelieve in jesusjesus healspower of faithbiblical miraclestrusting jesusphilippian jailerwoman with issue of bloodethiopian eunuch
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Blessings

00:27Invitation to Trust in Jesus

01:03The Woman with the Issue of Blood

06:04The Ethiopian Eunuch

10:05The Philippian Jailer

11:21Conclusion and Call to Share

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy