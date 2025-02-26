What Happens When You Trust Jesus?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wonder what happens when you truly trust Jesus? In this inspiring devotion, we explore powerful real-life stories from the Bible that reveal the incredible things faith in Christ can do.
You'll meet a woman who suffered for 12 long years without a cure – until one touch of Jesus’ garment changed everything in an instant. You'll follow an Ethiopian official on a lonely road, searching for answers, who finds exactly what he’s looking for after encountering the good news about Jesus. And you'll witness a desperate jailer on the brink of suicide ask the ultimate question, "What must I do to be saved?" – and discover the simple answer that turns his life around.
Each of these true stories shares a common thread: trusting Jesus leads to healing, joy, and salvation. By the end of this video, you'll uncover a simple pattern of faith behind these miracles — and hear about the greatest gift you can offer to those you love. Don’t miss a second of these life-changing examples!
If you find this video uplifting, please like the video and subscribe for more daily devotions. And don't forget to share this message with your friends and family — it might be exactly what they need to find hope today. Thank you for watching, and God bless!
00:00Introduction and Blessings
00:27Invitation to Trust in Jesus
01:03The Woman with the Issue of Blood
06:04The Ethiopian Eunuch
10:05The Philippian Jailer
11:21Conclusion and Call to Share