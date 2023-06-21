BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New UN Fact-Checking System Called "iVerify" Will Crackdown On "MISINFORMATION" All Over The World
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
2
46 views • 06/21/2023

#Breaking #News #iVerify- The iVerify "Beast" System Is Here


The UN’s new fact-checking system is going to be a game changer, but so far the mainstream media is being really quiet about it.

Perhaps that is because they don’t want millions of us to object to this sort of tyranny.

The UN developed iVerify in conjunction with big tech companies and Soros-funded organizations, and it will be used to crack down on “disinformation” and “hate speech” all over the globe… #Breaking #News #iVerify #UN #Censorship #Alert


THE UN'S NEW FACT-CHECKING SYSTEM CALLED "IVERIFY" WILL BE USED TO CRACK DOWN ON "MISINFORMATION" ALL OVER THE WORLD

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/84920/the-uns-new-factchecking-system-called-iverify-will-be-used-to-crack-down-on-misinformation-all.html

United Nations Planning Digital ID Linked To Bank Accounts

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/united-nations-planning-digital-id-linked-bank-accounts

VIDEO: IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR SAYS “WE ARE WORKING HARD ON A GLOBAL CBDC”

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/84924/video-imf-managing-director-says-we-are-working-hard-on-a-global.html


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelgraphene oxide
