New UN Fact-Checking System Called "iVerify" Will Crackdown On "MISINFORMATION" All Over The World

The UN’s new fact-checking system is going to be a game changer, but so far the mainstream media is being really quiet about it.

Perhaps that is because they don’t want millions of us to object to this sort of tyranny.

The UN developed iVerify in conjunction with big tech companies and Soros-funded organizations, and it will be used to crack down on "disinformation" and "hate speech" all over the globe…





THE UN'S NEW FACT-CHECKING SYSTEM CALLED "IVERIFY" WILL BE USED TO CRACK DOWN ON "MISINFORMATION" ALL OVER THE WORLD

United Nations Planning Digital ID Linked To Bank Accounts

VIDEO: IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR SAYS “WE ARE WORKING HARD ON A GLOBAL CBDC”

