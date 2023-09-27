The COVID vaccines are NOT safe, no one should take them, says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are NOT safe for human use.” “NO ONE [should] take another shot.” “Probably state by state, will remove [the vaccines] off the market if the Federal government doesn’t do so.” “It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen all over the world.” “The W.H.O. is standing behind these vaccines…” “The European Union, the United States [and others] should all pull out of the W.H.O.”
Peter McCullough, MD speaking on Sep 13, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Peter McCullough, MD's full speech is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3i8sh6-dr.-peter-mcculloughs-speech-at-the-european-union-parliament-september-13-.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News