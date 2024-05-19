BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News May 19, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 12 months ago

May 19, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com



Police clash with protesters in Tel Aviv as thousands rally against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. All while the looming threat of mutiny casts a shadow over Netanyahu’s government. Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China sees Beijing roll out the red carpet, with the Chinese and Russian leaders signing more strategic deals, mapping the way towards a multipolar world. In one week Russian forces take over more territory than Kiev throughout its whole praised counteroffensive. Putin says Moscow has no plans to capture Ukrainian second largest city of Kharkov. The gunman who seriously wounded Slovak Prime Minister Fico and opposed the government’s policy of refusing to arm Ukraine, has reportedly pleaded guilty in court.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy