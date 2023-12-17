Invaded, Enslaved and Forced to Incarnate on Earth by Reptilians: Intergalactic Wars and Soul-Traps

Source: Quantum Healing with Tena & Karen "Invaded, Fractured & Enslaved by Reptilians, Soul Trapped & Reincarnated as Human - BQH Session"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNOvM9c9lk4





website: quantumhealingwithtena.com

https://www.paypal.me/TenaWaters





Quote: "In this fascinating Beyond Quantum Healing (BQH) session, we see the life of a peaceful Avian being who lived in community with his brethren. The planet was then invaded by Reptilian and Grey dark forces and the beings were controlled and forced into manual labor while they and their planet were depleted of resources and life force. Upon death, the Soul gets trapped in an artificially created construct posing as a 'planet' that they were tricked into worshipping as a God. Then forced into a human incarnation, his consciousness was split into many fractals and he was made to forget his enslavement. Watch as he retrieves all aspects of his energy into the here and now. You can see and feel the energy coming back to him! These beings use trauma as a way to fracture our consciousness making us weak and more easily controlled. This is called trauma based mind control. They can then use these other aspects of self in ways that benefit them in lifetimes or even special projects...But always enslaved. We are much more powerful when we return to wholeness by retrieving lost and stolen aspects of our consciousness making it more difficult to for dark forces to control and manipulate us. They bank on a fractured and unaware consciousness that is unable to resist their false light tactics. Follow along as our client Jesse retrieves his consciousness, experiences deep healing and coming back into wholeness."





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm