⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (23 January 2025)

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of one motorised infantry brigade and one National Guard brigade close to Volchansk and Malye Prokhody (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, two motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade close to Petropavlovka, Novoosinovo, Glushkovka, Novoplatonovka (Kharkov region), and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 530 troops, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 16 motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, two of them were NATO-made. One artillery ammunition depot was eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit formations of two mechanised brigades and one National Guard brigade near Konstantinovka, Mayaki, Chervonoye, Chasov Yar, and Podolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 280 troops, eight field artillery guns, one motor vehicle, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Solenoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian troops delivered strikes on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Novovasilevka, Novoyelizavetovka, Peschanoye, and Slavyanka (Donetsk People's Republic)

The AFU losses were up to 570 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, and one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences, defeated formations of three mechanised brigades of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade close to Razliv, Velikaya Novosyolka, Otradnoye, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 180 troops, four infantry fighting vehicles, and one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and one territorial defence brigade close to Zmeyevka, Tokarevka, Antonovka, and Kazatskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were more than 60 troops, five motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, and one electronic warfare station. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, critical gas and power infrastructure that support the work of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 144 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities shot down 29 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,739 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,877 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,616 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.