The Manner of John: Preaching in the Wilderness

This sermon focuses on John the Baptist, his lifestyle and his divine mission of preaching repentance as detailed in Matthew chapter 3. The preacher references John the Baptist's non-conformist appearance and austere lifestyle in the wilderness, yet emphasizes the undeniable impact of his message of repentance which reached Jerusalem, Judea, and the surrounding nations. The sermon also cites Crosby's song, 'Rescue the Perishing', and its relevance to John the Baptist's mission of saving souls through spreading the gospel. The speaker encourages listeners to follow John's example by preaching the gospel despite circumstances, reinforcing that God's call to preach extends beyond the confines of a church.



00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer

01:39 Fanny Crosby and Her Song 'Rescue the Perishing'

02:49 John the Baptist: His Life and Message

04:12 John's Unique Appearance and Lifestyle

06:59 John's Preaching in the Wilderness

09:01 The Importance of Preaching God's Message

10:17 Closing Prayer and Farewell

