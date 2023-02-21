What did the Disciples ask Jesus? The answer will change your life!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore the Sojourn Community and find Jesus through Christianity ⬇️
WEBSITE: https://sojournchurch.org
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/sojournchur...
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/sojournchurchtx
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/sojournchurchtx
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@sojournchurch...
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/sojournchurch
GAB: https://gab.com/SojournChurch
PARLER: https://parler.com/SojournChurch444
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/sojournchurch
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/sojournchurch
Get involved today!
REQUEST A PRAYER: https://sojournchurch.org/prayer-requ...
SUBMIT A TESTIMONY: https://sojournchurch.org/testimony/
GET BAPTIZED: https://sojournchurch.org/request-to-...
CONNECT WITH A GROUP: https://sojournchurch.org/sojourn-gro...
EVENTS: https://sojournchurch.org/events/