2 Corinthians 9 Giving Generously or Grudgingly

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 9 with a message entitled: Giving Generously or Grudgingly.
This chapter deals with the subject of giving and how we are to give to the Lord. There are several key principles and promises that we will see in this chapter.
