BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXCLUSIVE Former Capitol Police officer claims January 6 'COULD NOT HAPPEN' without THIS person
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 08/15/2023

Glenn Beck


August 14, 2023


Former Capitol Police officer Tarik Johnson, who was suspended for donning a MAGA hat during the January 6 Capitol riot, made headlines when he told his story to Tucker Carlson on Fox News. But according to Johnson, he had decided to leave few details out of the interview. Now, he joins Glenn to tell the rest of the story, and it all revolves around former acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman. Johnson lays out why he believes Pittman, who at the time oversaw intelligence for the Capitol Police, must have held back evidence from then-Chief Steven Sund — only to be rewarded with a high-paying job in Nancy Pelosi's district. “January 6 cannot happen without her permission,” Johnson argues. Plus, he explains why the Capitol Police has a big issue with whistleblower protection and why he believes another investigation is needed.


Speaking out cost Tarik a lot. You can support him and his family here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/TKJohnson


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdcgZl-bmR4

Keywords
cover-upriotfox newsnancy pelositucker carlsonglenn beckmaga hatsuspendedjanuary 6jan 6capitol police chiefsteven sundrewardedtarik johnsonyogananda pittmanwhistleblower protectioncapitol police officerheld back evidenceinvestigation needed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy