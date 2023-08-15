EXCLUSIVE Former Capitol Police officer claims January 6 'COULD NOT HAPPEN' without THIS person

Glenn Beck





August 14, 2023





Former Capitol Police officer Tarik Johnson, who was suspended for donning a MAGA hat during the January 6 Capitol riot, made headlines when he told his story to Tucker Carlson on Fox News. But according to Johnson, he had decided to leave few details out of the interview. Now, he joins Glenn to tell the rest of the story, and it all revolves around former acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman. Johnson lays out why he believes Pittman, who at the time oversaw intelligence for the Capitol Police, must have held back evidence from then-Chief Steven Sund — only to be rewarded with a high-paying job in Nancy Pelosi's district. “January 6 cannot happen without her permission,” Johnson argues. Plus, he explains why the Capitol Police has a big issue with whistleblower protection and why he believes another investigation is needed.





Speaking out cost Tarik a lot. You can support him and his family here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/TKJohnson





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdcgZl-bmR4