McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Menu Update 2025 | What’s New & What’s Ending?
McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme have had a sweet partnership bringing delicious doughnuts to the McDonald’s breakfast menu. In 2025, changes are underway—find out what’s staying, what’s ending, and what new menu items you can expect. Whether you love classic glazed or chocolate doughnuts, this update has everything you need to know about the McDonald’s Krispy Kreme menu. Don’t miss out on your last chance to enjoy this tasty combo!
