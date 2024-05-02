© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police are shooting rubber bullets at UCLA student kids
SEE HERE - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
From @halalflow 4:02 AM · May 2, 2024 "Police are shooting rubber bullets at UCLA student kids: "I can tell you from doing stories about rubber bullets, they are extremely painful. If they hit your leg, your arm, they could break your arm."" https://twitter.com/halalflow/status/1785988236831031620